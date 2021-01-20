Acer TravelMate Spin B3 rugged laptop unveiled

Acer has this week introduced a new rugged laptop pacifically designed for classroom environments and home learning in the form of the new Acer TravelMate Spin B3 (TMB311R-32) laptop. With military-grade durability and a shock absorbent bumper, the device can withstand up to 60 kg (132.28 lbs) of downward force and has increased resistance to daily wear and tear.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 Will be available to purchase throughout the United States in a few months time during April 2021 with prices starting from $330. The TravelMate Spin B3 laptop will also be available throughout Europe sometime during Q2 2021 priced at around €409, I will be available in China next month with prices starting from RMB 2,499.

“Ultimately, the Acer TravelMate Spin B3 is a reliable device that strives to provide protection against common accidents, allowing parents and teachers to focus on what matters most: learning.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3’s touch display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass that has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms. Additionally, an optional BPR and EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard, touchpad and palm-rest surface is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.”

The Acer TravelMate Spin B3 rugged laptop can be powered by up to Intel Pentium Silver processors and offers up to 12 hours of battery. Mechanically anchored keys further enhance the laptop’s sturdiness: each key features small plastic wings that will catch on the chassis when pulled, helping to protect the keyboard from “restless fingers”.

Connectivity onThe rugged laptop takes the form of full function USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector for faster data transfers, an RJ45 port for connecting directly to the Ethernet and an HDMI port for connecting to external displays.

Source : Acer

