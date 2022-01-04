New 2022 Chromebooks introduced by Acer from €369

Acer has introduced three new 2022 Chromebooks this week in the form of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Acer Chromebook 315 and the more affordable entry-level Acer Chromebook 314 specifically designed for students and families with school-age children. The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is powered by the latest Intel processors for solid everyday performance and features MIL-STD 810H durability. Users can expect up to 10-hours of battery life, plenty long enough to make it through the entire school-day, while Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) provides connectivity speeds up to 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5.

The Acer Chromebook 315’s is equipped with a large FHD IPS 15.6-inch anti-glare display and keyboard providing a dedicated numeric keypad and features a 10 hours battery life, two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports and an OceanGlass touchpad made from ocean-bound plastic recycled into a glass-like texture.

Finally the new Acer 2022 Chromebook in the form of the Spin 513 (CP513-2H) is powered by an MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores for enhanced multitasking and again offers a 10 hours of battery life and is equipped with a VertiView 13.5-inch display offering users a 3:2 aspect ratio and 2256 x 1504 resolution with narrow side bezels.

Acer 2022 Chromebooks pricing and availability

– Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at USD 599.99; and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at €649

– Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 299.99; and in EMEA in late Q1 2022 starting at €399

– Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at USD 299.99; and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at €369

“This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Today’s users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they’re at home—these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill.”

Source : Acer

