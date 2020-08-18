ABT Sportsline RSQ8-R gets more power and style

ABT Sportsline is a vehicle tuner known for coaxing more power and style out of already cool vehicles. The company will offer 125 RSQ8-R SUVs that can be equipped to produce up to 740 horsepower. The standard version of the vehicle produces 600 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque.

The mildest ABT version produces 700 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque. A version with an ABT Engine Control and a new intercooler produces 740 horsepower and 920 Nm of torque. Buyers can also increase the top speed to 315 km/h. Along with more power comes an available aero package that includes lots of carbon fiber.

The package has front skirt add-ons, front lip with add-on, mirror caps, side skirts, will house ventilation, vendor extensions, wheel skirt add-on, and rear spoiler. ABT also fits the car with 23-inch high-performance wheels and 295/35 R23 tires. The interior also gets a number of upgrades along with door scuff plates reading “one of 125.” Pricing and availability are unknown at this time.

