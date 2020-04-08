Aaeon PICO-WHU4 mini PC powered by 8th Generation Intel i7, i5 or i3 CPUs

A new mini PC equipped with Intel’s eighth generation Intel core processor has been created in the form of the Aaeon’s PICO-WHU4. A small form factor computer similar to the Raspberry Pi and measuring 3.9 x 2.8″ inches in size. The PICO-WHU4 mini PC offers a compact PICO-ITX board designed for AI and Edge computing, powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i3, i5 andi7 and Celeron processors, formerly Whiskey Lake and supporting up to 16 GB of RAM.

The compact PICO-ITX board is capable of powering a range of AI and Edge Computing applications from Smart Retail to Smart City with I/O features providing flexibility for easy integration into existing systems and projects. Features of the Aaeon PICO-WHU4 mini PC :

– PICO-WHU4 is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 and Celeron processors (formerly Whiskey Lake), providing high computing performance on a compact board.

– The PICO-ITX form factor is perfect for projects which require high performance from a small board. PICO-WHU4 also offers wide operating temperature range (0°C-60°C) so it can work almost anywhere.

– PICO-WHU4 is built to power AI and edge computing applications, with support for a range of frameworks. PICO-WHU4 also supports expansion cards like AI Core X with Intel Movidius Myriad X for even more [email protected] processing power.

– PICO-WHU4 features a host of I/O ports perfect for embedded operations or powering [email protected] applications, including four USB ports (two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and two USB 2.0 headers), two Ethernet ports, and two COM headers.

– AAEON offers customers the ability to customize their PICO-WHU4, including the turn-key PICO-WHU4-SEMI embedded system, allowing you to get your project up and running quickly.

Configuration options for the Aaeon PICO-WHU4 is a mini PC include: Intel Core i7-8665UE, Intel Core i5-8365UE, Intel Core i3-8145UE and Intel Celeron 4305UE.

Specifications of the Aaeon PICO-WHU4 mini PC :

– 8th Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processor SoC

– Non-ECC DDR4 SODIMM Slot x 1, up to 16GB

– Dual HDMI ports (HDMI 1.4b)

– GbE x 2, SATA 6.0 Gb/s x 1, GPIO x 4

– USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 (Rear), USB 2.0 x 2 Pin header, RS-232/422/485 x 2

– Full size mSATA/mPCIe x 1 (Select by BIOS), M.2 2230 (E key) x 1

– 12V Only (Terminal block and DC barrel co-design)

The Aaeon PICO-WHU4 mini PC is now available to purchase with prices starting from $783.

Source : Aaeon : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals