AAEON BOXER-8521AI Edge mini PC for AI computing introduced



Hardware manufacturer AAEON has introduced a new mini PC system designed specifically for artificial intelligence computing and taking the form of the AAEON BOXER-8521AI Edge AI Computing Platform. The BOXER-8521AI has been created to combine the flexibility of PoE PD deployment with the Google Edge TPU in a rugged, fanless, passively cooled system.

“Thanks to the Google Edge TPU, developers and users who deploy the BOXER-8521AI have access to Google’s suite of training software, AutoML Vision Edge. This innovative software helps developers quickly develop and train AI models utilizing Google’s vast cloud services, and then export the model to the BOXER-8521AI and Google Edge TPU. The system supports TensorFlow Lite, a framework which allows for more efficient models, better system performance and processing speeds.”

“The BOXER-8521AI is built rugged, with fanless construction to keep dust and contaminants out, providing longer-lasting, reliable operations. Additionally, the system can operate in temperatures from -5°C to 50°C without loss in performance. The BOXER-8521AI is equipped with a flexible I/O loadout that includes COM, HDMI, two USB3.2 Gen 1 and two USB2.0 ports. It also features a 40-pin multi-I/O port to connect to more sensors and controllers, such as cameras, temperature sensors, and others.”

“”The BOXER-8521AI brings the innovative Google Edge TPU to a rugged edge platform, unlocking the Google and Coral ecosystem for embedded AI Edge developers,” said Ken Pan, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division. “The Google Edge TPU offers an alternative platform at a comparable cost to other popular accelerators while giving developers, system integrators and users access to the services Google provides,” Ken said.”

Source : TPU

