A List of the Top 5 AI-Powered Business Tools for U.S Startups

Revealing The Best Five AI Business Tools For Starting Entrepreneurs

Most of today’s businesses rely heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered technology which allows them to stand out from their competition, proliferate their market influence and expand their operations significantly.

Such AI-powered applications include fraud detector software, Chatbots, legal analysis providers, and more.

Whilst a couple years ago such tools were exclusively found in large-scale and transnational businesses, the explosive growth of the e-commerce and digital economies has meant that AI has become much more affordable and accessible. Nowadays, even the smallest businesses can easily and cheaply incorporate AI into their daily operations, a fact which should undoubtedly be taken advantage of.

Below we will list the top 5 Artificial Intelligence-powered tools for U.S business startups in 2021- breaking down their pros and cons along the way.

1. Logo Makers

Free Logo Makers can be one of the most fascinating AI-powered tools on the market today. What do they have to do with startups, name registrations, domain names and websites? Everything – because it is the starting point for a new business.

Many of the most useful business formation services as tipped by Incorporation Rocket, will also guide the user through things like brand and logo generation, domain name registration and services that are closely related to the brand. So tying in the LLC name, logo, domain name and overall brand image all go hand in hand. Any tool you use, should be extremely easy to use and should allow starting entrepreneurs to effortlessly and simply brand their business in a way that is tailored to their specific industry, products, and services.

Many of these companies also allow customers to further customize their logo after they download it from their website, which enables them to incorporate it into their business email correspondence, website, and any other brandable item or service.

2. Legal Robot

Legal Robot is perhaps one of the most useful and innovative AI-powered business tools on the market today. It provides comprehensive legal analysis and support to business owners, which consequently enables them to fully understand the legal interpretations of any contract that they are about to sign.

Powered by deep learning software and natural language processing, the AI tool utilizes legal models from a prolific legal database so as to cover a very broad range of possible legal scenarios. This means that starting entrepreneurs will seldom be disappointed.

3. ProWritingAid

ProWritingAid is- as the its name suggests, tailored to improve a business’s writing- both in a grammar and spelling sense but also by providing powerful editing tools that guide business owners in: writing simple tenets, avoiding common clichés and plagiarism, and using an active voice whilst always maintaining a succinct tone.

Whilst this may not seem as important to some business owners, the way in which your business handles its ‘’writing’’ will directly reflect the standards of the people working for you. Having a thorough and excellent writing structure will go a long way in propelling your business’s growth and cementing your professional and trustworthy status within your industry.

4. People.ai

People.ai is a strategy-related AI business tool that extrapolates the most successful initiatives that have allowed your sales team to succeed in the past.

By utilizing natural language processing software, the powerful tool generates insights that relate to your previous: phone calls, calendars, online meetings, and emails, and identifies any consequent patterns that emerge. This means that, over time, People.ai can create a template or model which illustrates the best way that your company has been securing business sales in the past.

This can be very useful, particularly if you are interested in hiring a large amount of personnel that will need to be adequately trained to your company’s specificites.

Once People.ai has understood the ways in which you operate, it will be able to quickly ascertain whether a member in your team is not using the most efficacious or efficient approach, and notify you accordingly.

5. Post Intelligence

Post Intelligence is an innovative AI tool that proliferates your social media influence. Designed to be a ‘’digital’’ social media manager, it is capable of adopting a plethora of different strategies which analyse several trends and portfolios in Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

A Final Take

The aforementioned list will undoubtedly provide numerous benefits for you, particularly if you are a startup situated in the U.S that has yet to take advantage of the ample advantages of AI.

Having said that, the most optimal AI-powered business tools for you will be highly dependent on your business’s specificities and on your industry, and so you should always carry out your own individual research before making a final purchasing decision.

