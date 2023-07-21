A Haunting In Venice Agatha Christie film starring Kenneth Branagh

Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, the legendary detective, is making a grand return on the silver screen with the new film “A Haunting in Venice.” A fresh trailer has been unveiled, revealing the eeriness that awaits audiences this fall. The film stars Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.

This gripping supernatural thriller, inspired by Agatha Christie’s novel “Hallowe’en Party”, features Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh not only as the director but also reprising his celebrated role as the meticulous detective, Hercule Poirot. The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide on September 15, 2023.

The setting of “A Haunting in Venice” takes us to the gloomy, post-World War II Venice, particularly on All Hallows’ Eve. In the film, Hercule Poirot is now leading a life of retirement, living in self-imposed exile in Venice. However, his tranquility is soon disrupted when he is coerced into attending a séance at a crumbling and allegedly haunted palazzo.

A Haunting In Venice

The essence of “A Haunting in Venice” is the exploration of the sinister. A murder has occurred, and the task to unveil the truth behind it lands upon Poirot’s seasoned shoulders. The detective’s investigation takes him on a twisty journey through a world imbued with shadows and obscured truths.

If you’re an ardent Agatha Christie fan or a lover of riveting mysteries, “A Haunting in Venice” should certainly be on your watchlist. Join the world’s most revered detective as he ventures into the depths of the unknown, unraveling secrets that Venice shrouds within its hauntingly beautiful labyrinth. Let’s mark our calendars for September 15 and await this thrilling journey!

Source : 20th Century Studios





