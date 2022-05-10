A Hassle-Free Solution to Transfer WhatsApp Between iPhone and Android Devices

Sponsored

WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging apps, has become a vital part of our daily lives. I mean, do you remember the chaos when it was down for a few hours some months ago? Exactly!

Therefore, whenever we change our phones, one of the first things we look to recover is our WhatsApp.

But, is that the only reason that calls for transferring WhatsApp? I think not. Let’s have a look at some other reasons for which you might have to transfer WhatsApp between devices.

Reasons for Transferring WhatsApp

While switching your phone might be one of the most common reasons to transfer WhatsApp from the old phone to the new phone, it’s not the only one!

You see, WhatsApp can consume a large chunk of your smartphone’s data, and can slow down its processing. So, one reason to transfer WhatsApp might be to move its media from one device to another.

Also, if you have some information on WhatsApp that you do not wish to lose, the best solution is to create a backup. This is another reason for transferring WhatsApp media and conversations to HTML, PDF, CSV, or XLS format.

And, although there are many ways to carry out the transfer process, not all are safe and reliable. In fact, you might even lose your valuable data during the process! So, why take the risk when you have a foolproof option?

We’re talking about a secure, compatible, easy, and dependable solution. We’re talking about WooTechy WhatsMover!

What is WooTechy WhatsMover?

WooTechy WhatsMover is a tool that allows you to seamlessly transfer, backup, restore, and export your WhatsApp data between devices.

But that’s not what makes WhatsMover stand out! It offers:

1. No OS Restrictions

It allows you to transfer data without any OS restrictions! This means you can easily transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone or vice versa without any issue.

2. No Data Type Restrictions

WhatsMover supports the transfer of all WhatsApp data such as chat history, photos, videos, contacts, and other attachments from your old phone to a new one.

3. Free Unlimited Storage

It offers free unlimited storage to back up your WhatsApp data from your smartphone to your PC.

4. User Friendly

WhatsMover is an easy-to-use software that requires only a few clicks to transfer your WhatsApp from one device to another or to create a backup.

5. Secure

We cannot emphasize enough how safe and secure WhatsMover is! The backup files created using this tool are kept in separate folders and remain safe no matter what.

With that sorted, let’s take you through the steps required to transfer WhatsApp between devices using WooTechy WhatsMover.

Transfer WhatsApp with WooTechy WhatsMover

As we mentioned earlier, it requires just a few clicks here and a few clicks there to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS using WooTechy WhatsMover.

And here are the simple steps to do so:

Step 1

Launch WooTechy WhatsMover on your PC and connect both your Android and iOS devices. Now, choose the “Transfer WhatsApp Between Devices” option and click on “Transfer.”

Step 2

Once both the devices have been recognized, you will be prompted to choose your WhatsApp type: WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business. After this, the WhatsApp transfer process with begin.

Step 3

It might take a few minutes for the transfer to complete depending on the amount of data you want to transfer. However, once it is finished, all your WhatsApp data will be transferred to the selected device successfully. Click “Done” to complete the process.

In just 3 simple steps, you have successfully transferred your WhatsApp data from one device to another without losing any information.

Wrapping Up

When it comes to transferring your WhatsApp from an Android device to iOS or vice versa, the difference in OS comes in the way, restricting the process. However, certain tools like WooTechy WhatsMover make this process possible with utmost convenience.

Apart from transferring WhatsApp between devices with different OS, without losing your data, it can also back up all WhatsApp data on your smartphones to computers, restore WhatsApp without limitation and export WhatsApp backup to HTML, PDF, CSV, or XLS format.

With this all-in-one tool, you can better manage your WhatsApp data and WhatsApp business without much cost. So, what are you waiting for? Get WooTechy WhatsMover now, and transfer WhatsApp between devices in a safe, secure, and reliable way!

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals