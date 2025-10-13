900 HP MANUAL V8: The Capricorn 01 Zagato Is a Hypercar Rebel

The Capricorn 01 Zagato is set to transform the hypercar landscape with its unwavering focus on lightweight engineering and pure driving pleasure. In a world where many modern hypercars prioritize excessive horsepower and complex electronic systems, this mid-engined masterpiece takes a different approach. The Capricorn 01 Zagato emphasizes agility, balance, and driver engagement, offering a visceral connection between the driver and the machine.

With a dry weight of under 1,200 kg, achieved through the extensive use of all-carbon fiber monocoque and body, the Capricorn 01 Zagato features an exceptional power-to-weight ratio. Its heart is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, capable of delivering over 900 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. This immense power propels the car from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds, providing breathtaking acceleration.

However, the Capricorn 01 Zagato is not solely focused on raw speed. The inclusion of a five-speed dogleg manual gearbox ensures an analog and immersive driving experience, allowing the driver to fully engage with the car. The absence of excessive electronic aids further highlights the hypercar’s commitment to traditional driving values, placing the control firmly in the hands of the driver.

Craftsmanship and Exclusivity

The Capricorn 01 Zagato is not just a technological marvel; it is also a work of art. Each of the 19 units will be hand-built in Germany, with production set to commence in the first half of 2026. This limited production run ensures the hypercar’s exclusivity, making it a highly sought-after collector’s item.

Customers have the opportunity to personalize their Capricorn 01 Zagato to their exact specifications. The exterior can be finished in a variety of bespoke options, including stunning exposed carbon fiber, allowing the car’s lightweight construction to be showcased. The interior can be tailored to the owner’s preferences, with a choice of premium materials such as Connolly leather or Alcantara, creating a luxurious and comfortable cockpit.

Uncompromising Performance

The Capricorn 01 Zagato’s performance is a testament to its lightweight design and powerful engine. The 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, paired with the responsive five-speed dogleg manual transmission, delivers an exhilarating driving experience. The rear-wheel-drive layout ensures optimal traction and handling, allowing the driver to fully exploit the car’s potential.

The all-carbon fiber monocoque and subframes provide an incredibly rigid and lightweight chassis, enhancing the car’s agility and responsiveness. The double wishbone suspension, combined with pushrod Bilstein dampers, offers exceptional handling and stability, with three driving modes to adapt to different road conditions and driver preferences.

The Capricorn 01 Zagato is equipped with state-of-the-art carbon ceramic brakes from Brembo, ensuring powerful and consistent stopping power. The 21-inch wheels, available in lightweight alloy or carbon fiber, are designed to optimize performance and style.

Pricing and Availability

The Capricorn 01 Zagato is priced at €2.95 million (pre-tax, ex-works), reflecting its exclusivity and innovative technology. The hypercar will be available in select markets, including the EU, UK, Switzerland, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and the Middle East. Sales are exclusively managed by Louyet Group, a respected name in the premium and luxury automotive retail industry.

Each Capricorn 01 Zagato comes with a comprehensive two-year warranty and a four-year service plan, providing owners with peace of mind and ensuring the car’s optimal performance over time.

Beyond the Capricorn 01 Zagato

The Capricorn 01 Zagato represents a significant milestone in the world of lightweight hypercars. Its focus on driver engagement, analog controls, and minimalist design philosophy sets it apart from its competitors. For enthusiasts who value the pure driving experience and the artistry of bespoke craftsmanship, this hypercar is a dream come true.

Beyond the Capricorn 01 Zagato, the automotive industry continues to push the boundaries of lightweight construction and performance. The use of advanced materials, such as carbon fiber, and innovative engineering techniques are reshaping the future of high-performance vehicles. The growing trend of analog driving experiences in an increasingly digital world highlights the enduring appeal of driver-focused design.

Whether you are a collector seeking a rare and exclusive masterpiece or a driving purist in search of the ultimate lightweight hypercar experience, the Capricorn 01 Zagato is a gateway to a fascinating automotive journey. It represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship, performance, and passion, promising an unforgettable driving experience for those fortunate enough to own one of the 19 units.

