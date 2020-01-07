SanDisk 8TB portable SSD concept unveiled at CES 2020

Western Digital as introduced a new prototype SanDisk 8TB SSD portable storage device at CES 2020 this week although it hasn’t confirmed whether the will even make it to production, any release date or pricing at the current time.

“Continuing its legacy of technology milestones, the company will demonstrate the world’s highest capacity, pocket-sized SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps portable SSD. Inspired by consumers’ desire to capture rich content and keep it with them, Western Digital continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with an 8TB SSD prototype. Combining its expertise in flash memory with skillful design, the company continues to be at the forefront of developing revolutionary solutions that keep up with and surpass today’s consumer needs. Western Digital will also showcase its extensive lineup of portable SSDs available today.”

In addition to the SanDisk 8TB SSD portable storage solution a new 1TB SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C was also unveiled which will be available later this quarter. The All-metal, high-capacity drive allows consumers to capture more photos and videos, and easily transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets and laptops and USB Type-A computers. The small drive has been designed to fit on a keychain, the drive offers massive space in a tiny form factor so consumers have extra storage for content whenever they need it.

Other new storage solutions from Western Digital include :

Industry-First WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD with SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps. The WD Black portfolio provides the performance, capacity and reliability that allow PC and console gamers to drive their game and play without limits. Five gaming solutions from the WD Black lineup will be shown, including:

– WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD, the industry’s first game drive to feature a SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps interface. The WD Black P50 Game Drive SSD is available now.

– Two Xbox-licensed drives, the WD Black P10 Game Drive for Xbox One (available now) and WD Black D10 Game Drive for Xbox One (available now). These two drives come with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial membership.

– ibi a SanDisk brand device for photos and videos

ibi is a smart photo management device from SanDisk that offers consumers local storage that works like a personal cloud for photos and videos. Features include:

– Companion app allows consumers to wirelessly connect their phone for automatic back up with an intuitive interface to help people seamlessly collect, organise and privately share their photos and videos.

– Ability to aggregate content from various locations including laptops, USB drives, social media and cloud accounts2 – all stored on ibi and viewable in the app

– 1TB of storage that can store up to 250,000 photos or 100 hours of video

Source : WD

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals