8TB Military-grade SSD unveiled by Novachips

This week Novachips announced that it had acquired Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 (Cert# 3785) certification on its mainstream Scalar (SATA-based) and Express (NVMe-based) Solid-State Drive (SSD).

The FIPS 140-2 is a standard developed by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) and is widely used to approve cryptography related algorithms and cryptographic modules. By completing the FIPS 140-2 validation, Novachips is now perfectly positioned to provide its super-density flash storage products to governmental, military, and other mission-critical applications where the customers want to keep massive data secure.

“We are proud to announce our FIPS 140-2 validation from NIST. These are key milestones for Novachips,” said Daniel Kim Novachips CEO. “This validation demonstrates our commitment to offering best-in-class flash storage products not only from data capacity but also from the data security perspective.”

“In today’s challenging cybersecurity environment, the FIPS certification ensures the customers to meet the toughest standards for data security and encryption,” said SJ Yoo, Global Sales Director at Novachips. “We are pleased to offer certified data-at-rest encryption technology on super-density 8 TB military-grade SATA SSD and high-performance NVMe M.2 SSD products.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

