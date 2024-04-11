$8 Raspberry Pi 5 Passive Cooling Open CNC case

If you are searching for a way to keep your Raspberry Pi mini PC components cool at an affordable price you might be interested in a new $8 Pi 5 passive cooling case aptly named the Passive Cooling Open CNC Raspberry Pi 5 case which is now available to purchase over at DigiKey. As you probably already know overheating can lead to throttling, reduced performance, and even potential damage to your Raspberry Pi. Fortunately, a this minimalist case has been specifically designed to address this issue.

Raspberry Pi 5 Passive Cooling Case

The Passive Cooling Open CNC Case, designed specifically for your Raspberry Pi 5 combines sleek aesthetics with efficient cooling capabilities, ensuring that your device remains cool even under demanding computational loads. Constructed from two aluminium segments, each meticulously cut using CNC machinery, this case not only adds a touch of style to your Raspberry Pi setup but also plays a crucial role in dissipating heat.

The grooves on one side of each segment are strategically placed to enhance the cooling effect, allowing for optimal heat transfer away from your device. By leveraging the thermal conductivity of aluminum and the increased surface area provided by the grooves, this case effectively draws heat away from your Raspberry Pi 5, keeping it running at optimal temperatures.

Unrestricted Access to Ports and Connectors

One of the standout features of the Passive Cooling Open CNC Case is its open-sided design. This ingenious approach ensures that you have unlimited access to all the ports and connectors on your Raspberry Pi 5. The top segment of the case features carefully placed cutouts for the GPIO pins and PoE header, allowing you to easily connect peripherals and accessories. Additionally, slots are provided for the camera/display MIPI ports, UART, and RTC battery connectors, ensuring that you can take full advantage of your Raspberry Pi’s capabilities without any obstruction. Even the fan connector remains easily accessible, giving you the flexibility to connect additional cooling solutions if desired. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Raspberry Pi 5.

Impressive Cooling Performance

While the Passive Cooling Open CNC Case’s design is undeniably impressive, its cooling performance is where it truly shines. By utilizing the case, your Raspberry Pi 5 can experience a significant reduction in operating temperatures. When idle, you can expect your device to run 10–15°C cooler compared to running without a case. This temperature difference becomes even more pronounced during stress tests, where the case can help your Raspberry Pi 5 maintain temperatures up to 40°C cooler than it would without any cooling solution. By keeping your device within optimal temperature ranges, you can ensure stable performance, prevent throttling, and extend the lifespan of your Raspberry Pi.

Affordable and Readily Available

Despite its impressive cooling capabilities and precision craftsmanship, the Passive Cooling Open CNC Case for Raspberry Pi 5 remains incredibly affordable. At just £7 or $8, it represents a small investment that can yield significant benefits in terms of performance and longevity for your device. Moreover, this case is readily available, making it easy for you to upgrade your Raspberry Pi 5’s cooling system without any hassle. Whether you’re a hobbyist, a student, or a professional developer, this case offers an accessible solution to keep your mini PC running at its best. Check out a review of the case over on the official Raspberry Pi Magazine website.



