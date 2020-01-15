Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card

The Pulse Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card is powered by AMD RDNA architecture, the PULSE Radeon RX 5600 XT’s its finely-tuned Dual-X Cooling Technology keeps the GPU, Memory and VRM components cool and the noise level low. With the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards, gamers can switch between two BIOS modes of Primary Performance setting and a Secondary Silent setting which runs a reduced Game Clock of up 1460 MHz.

– GPU: Boost Clock: Up to 1620 MHz

– Memory: 6GB/192 bit GDDR6. 12 Gbps Effective

– Stream Processors:2304

– [email protected]

– Dual-X Cooling Technology

Sapphire explained a little more about their new XT graphics card. “The PULSE Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB offers great performance at a price point that every gamer needs. With fast GDDR6 memory and redefined display and media engines, the PULSE Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card is designed to usher a new era of PC gaming for 1080p gamers. Focusing on what gamers’ need, the PULSE Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card comes with a pivotal set of exciting features that deliver a superlative gaming experience powered by the new AMD RDNA gaming architecture. Impressive clock speeds, near silent cooling and a durable design are the trademark of the PULSE series of graphics cards.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Sapphire, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source: Sapphire : TPU

