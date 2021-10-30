OneStudios P1 a powerful 4K Intel mini PC

The OneStudios P1 is a powerful 4K Intel mini PC powered by Intel 10th generation processors. The system offers a choice of configuration options and choice of CPUs from Intel i3,i5 and i7 supported by Intel UHD Graphics and 16 GB of DDR 4 memory together with wireless connectivity, Thunderbolt 3 and the ability to run Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system.

OneStudios P1 powerful Intel 10th Gen mini PC

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $554 or £410 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The Intel i7 Processor is the most powerful CPU in a mini-PC. With 4 cores and 8 threads, it ensures seamless multitasking and lag-free switching while you work.Upgradable RAM and SSD can enhance the speead of open, software loading, and files loading. The Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 provides serious graphics processing power to easily handle the demands of complex design software, UHD video editing and playback, or light gaming.”

If the OneStudios P1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the OneStudios P1 Intel 4K mini PC project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Intel mini PC, jump over to the official OneStudios P1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals