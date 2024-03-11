MGW Diamond-H compact 4K HDMI encoder

VITEC, a company specializing in IPTV, video streaming, and digital signage solutions, has announced the release of the MGW Diamond-H, a new compact 4K HDMI encoder. This product is designed to complement VITEC’s existing line of HEVC encode and decode products, aiming to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, low-latency 4K video encoding.

This new compact 4K HDMI encoder is a powerhouse in a small package. It’s built to deliver high-quality, low-latency video streaming, which is essential for applications where every second counts. The MGW Diamond-H is versatile enough to serve a wide range of professionals. Whether you’re in the military, running a business, producing a broadcast, educating the next generation, or entertaining sports fans, this encoder is tailored to meet your high standards.

One of the standout features of the MGW Diamond-H is its ability to handle multiple channels. It can encode up to four channels from just two HDMI inputs. This means you can manage more video feeds without needing extra equipment cluttering your space. And despite its compact size, it doesn’t compromise on power or functionality. You can trust that your video content will maintain the highest quality, keeping your audience engaged and informed.

MGW 4K HDMI encoder

Integration with your current video equipment is a breeze, thanks to the HDMI loop through feature. This allows you to connect the encoder directly to your existing setup, maintaining efficient workflows and reducing the hassle of reconfiguring your system. Plus, the support for Power over Ethernet (PoE) simplifies installation and power management. With PoE, you only need one Ethernet cable to supply both power and data to the encoder, which helps keep your workspace tidy and organized.

Features :

2 channel low latency streaming from 2x HDMI and/or 1x SDI source simultaneously

Support for Ultra High Definition (4K) and High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Up to 4x output streams

Next-generation HEVC (H.265) compression support to reduce network bandwidth utilisation by up to 50% compared to H.264

Stream protection for reliable video/ audio and metadata transmission (Zixi, SRT, RIST and Pro-MPEG)

Power over Ethernet (PoE) and SFP ports allow gigabit ethernet over RJ45 or fibre

Compact, low-power hardware design – optimised for field use

The design of the MGW Diamond-H also focuses on portability. You can easily take this encoder to different locations, whether you’re broadcasting from a remote site or setting up a temporary command center in the field. Its compact size means it won’t weigh you down, and its robust functionality ensures you won’t have to compromise on video quality, no matter where your work takes you.

For those in the military, the MGW Diamond-H enhances video solutions by providing secure, reliable, and high-definition content. In the enterprise sector, it streamlines video communications, ensuring that your message is delivered with clarity. Broadcasters will find that it supports the delivery of live events with exceptional quality, while educational institutions can leverage it to offer immersive learning experiences. And in sports venues, the ability to stream multiple angles in 4K will transform the way fans watch the game.

The MGW Diamond-H is not just another piece of technology; it’s a strategic addition to your toolkit. With its 4K HDMI encoding capabilities and adherence to HEVC standards, it represents a significant step forward in video technology. It’s designed to integrate effortlessly into your existing infrastructure, making it a practical choice for professionals who need reliable, high-quality video encoding on the go.

As you consider the needs of your industry and the demands of your audience, the MGW Diamond-H stands out as a smart investment. It’s a device that can elevate your video content and ensure that you’re delivering the best possible experience to your viewers. Whether you’re covering a live event, sharing critical information, or connecting with your audience, the MGW Diamond-H by VITEC is ready to help you achieve your goals.

So, if you’re looking to enhance your video streaming capabilities with a tool that’s both powerful and portable, the MGW Diamond-H might just be the solution you’ve been searching for. It’s designed to help you keep pace with the ever-evolving demands of video content delivery, ensuring that you remain at the cutting edge of your industry. With the MGW Diamond-H, you’re not just keeping up; you’re setting the standard.



