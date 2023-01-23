Dride 4K car dash camera from $349

If you missed out on the original crowd funding campaign which raised over $1 million for the Dride 4K car dash camera. You might be interested to know that it is still available via Indiegogo Indemand at promotional sales prices offering a discount of 41% of the recommended retail price. As soon the first production one is complete the limited time special offers will come to an end and the Dride 4K car dash camera price will increase.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $349 or £281 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Dride 4K was designed to be the most rigid dashcam on the planet, We’ve added an Aluminium chassis to help with heat dissipation. Removing heat from the CPU fast is crucial when the car is parked under blazing sun. Dride 4K can withstand temperatures of up to 176F/80C in operation mode. In temperatures above 176F/80C the dashcam will go into sleep mode and will wake up once it gets cooler.”

“Dride records continuously so you can always find the video you’re looking for. However it is very convenient to just use the share button. With a simple tap of a button the road incident that just happened in front of you will be uploaded to the cloud and will be ready to be shared with your friends or family.”

If the Dride campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2023. To learn more about the Dride 4K car dash camera project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 4K car dash camera, jump over to the official Dride crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

