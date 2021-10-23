Dride 4K car dash camera with radar motion detection, GPS, 4G LTE and more

Dride 4K is a next-generation card dash camera equipped with a wealth of features including radar-based motion detection, 4G LTE connectivity, GPS, dual cameras for both front and rear vision and more. The Dride 4K car dash camera is also heat resistant and can be accessed remotely if needed thanks to its cellular 4G connection.

Dride 4K car dash camera features

Other features of the car dash camera include 128 GB of internal storage, 4K night vision and daytime recording together with support for both 2 GHz and 5 GHz wireless connections.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $159 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Dride 4K was designed to be the most rigid dashcam on the planet, We’ve added an Aluminium chassis to help with heat dissipation. Removing heat from the CPU fast is crucial when the car is parked under blazing sun. Dride 4K can withstand temperatures of up to 176F/80C in operation mode. In temperatures above 176F/80C the dashcam will go into sleep mode and will wake up once it gets cooler.”

If the Dride 4K campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Dride 4K car dash camera project watch the promotional video below.

“Dride records continuously so you can always find the video you’re looking for. However it is very convenient to just use the share button. With a simple tap of a button the road incident that just happened in front of you will be uploaded to the cloud and will be ready to be shared with your friends or family. Packed with 5Ghz WiFi for ultra-fast download speed and Bluetooth LE for instant notifications to your phone, Dride 4K also equipped with a 4G LTE module* to keep your Dride always online and connected.”

“Once the car is parked your Dride 4K will go to sleep to preserve your car battery. Then the on board radar will scan the environment for any movement near the car, when an object gets too close it will signal your Dride to wake up and start recording. If someone hits your car during this period you will have video proof of the incident starting from even before it happened.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the car dash camera, jump over to the official Dride 4K crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

