Revopoint POP handheld 3D scanner from $249

Anyone searching for an affordable 3D scanner may be interested in a new piece of hardware recently launched via Kickstarter. The Revopoint POP has already raised over $750,000 thanks to nearly 3,000 backers with still 31 days remaining. The lightweight handheld 3D scanner is perfect for creating 3D digital imagery from almost any subject and builds a scan ready for 3D printing.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $249 or £182 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Revopoint POP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Revopoint POP 3D scanner project play the promotional video below.

“Revopoint POP 3D Scanner is designed with binocular structured light, which ensures that the acquired 3D point cloud data features high accuracy. The highest single-frame accuracy can reach 0.3mm. This device supports both high-precision and texture scanning modes, which allows you to directly generate vivid 3D models for color 3D printing.”

The 3D scanning system is accurate to 0.3 mm and offers a variety of different scanning modes and is capable of exporting scans directly to .STL files. Compatible with PC, smartphones and tablets the Revopoint POP offers a precise and fully portable 3D scanner.

“Accuracy — that’s one thing you don’t want to compromise because scanning accuracy is directly related to the quality of 3D printing. Traditional consumer 3D scanner tends to sacrifice the accuracy, offering users silhouette which are not ready for 3D printing. Revopoint POP is created to change the course.”

“Our unprecedented innovation led us to a unique formula: POP Scanner allows you to use free scanning, fixed scanning and human scanning both indoor or outdoor. When you hold it in hand, you can scan a 6 feet tall statue. If you are not skillful enough yet, you can also enjoy 3D scanning by just watching it done automatically, with the help of a turntable. When you want to scan a human face or body, you can set to the human mode, and gain a lifelike 3D face or body model. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 3D scanner, jump over to the official Revopoint POP crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

