AIMS adds an A.I assistant and camera to your 3D printer

If you own a 3D printer and would like to add extra features including artificial intelligence to help your prints build successfully, you may be interested in a new device launched via Kickstarter this month called AIMS. The small smart box has been designed to fully automate your 3D printing experience, is easy to install and offers a number of smart functions that can monitor your 3D print and notify you if there are any problems. AIMS uses a pre-trained neural network (Nanonet) to detect the most common types of print failures.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $94 or £73, offering a considerable discount of approximately 10% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the AIMS Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the AIMS project play the promotional video below.

“If your printer has a filament runout sensor(or can have one added, like the Ender 3), you can give it the power of a neural network, which means you’ll never suffer from massive print failures again. Once a failure is detected, AIMS triggers the filament runout sensor, pausing the print and allowing you to deal with the error yourself.”

“AIMS has been trained to recognize unusual movement, and stringing that isn’t consistent with standard prints. It also tracks the print head, making sure there’s no unexpected skips or the print head doesn’t get stuck, that there’s no large open space between the print head and printed part. You must power on AIMS before starting a print, so that it can establish a background and baseline for detection.”

Easily point the camera up and down to get the best view of the printer bed. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official AIMS crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals