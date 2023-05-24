PrintStation furniture and enclosures specifically created for 3D printers

If your 3D printing workstation, 3D printer enclosure or area could do with an upgrade you might be interested in a new range of furniture specifically created for 3D printers. The new PrintStation furniture range has launched by Kickstarter this month and has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 300 backers with still 37 days remaining.

Early access pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $266 or £226 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Environments can be fluctuated, there’s dust, kids and cats in the room. Hence, having a 3D printer in a room without an enclosure is not ideal. PrintStation Enclosure creates the controlled safe 3D printing environment to protect yourself and your love ones. If you wish to have the toxin air vent to out door, you can do that will PrintStation too.”

3D printer enclosure

“Our filtering system is enclosed in an airtight enclosure and cycling using a laboratory turbine. This helps to prevent harmful VOCs from escaping into your environment. The VOCs is continuously removed during the air cycling via the advance filter prevent VOCs from escaping and gives you a clean and healthy environment.”

If the PrintStation campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the PrintStation 3D printer furniture project watch the promotional video below.

3D printer extraction

“The filter using in PrintStation is prefect for 3D printing it catch ultrafine particles and VOCs. It can removes Odor, VOC, HCHO and 99.97% of PM particles down to 0.09 microns in size. The unique flip-up design make it really effortless to open and close the enclosure, and the flip-up design means that you don’t have to remove the entire enclosure to access the printer.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the 3D printer furniture, jump over to the official PrintStation crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



