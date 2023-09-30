25 tips for the new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have been available for just over a week and now we have a great video from Tech Spurt that gives us 25 tips for Apple’s latest iPhones.

The video below from Tech Spurt covers a wide range of tips that you can use to get the best out of your new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, lets find out some more information on these tips and tricks.

Initial Safety Check: The First Step in Securing Your iPhone

Before you delve into the myriad features and functionalities of your new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, it’s imperative to prioritize your device’s security. To do this, you’ll need to navigate to the ‘Settings’ app, then proceed to ‘Privacy and Security,’ and finally select ‘Safety Check.’ This built-in feature serves as a comprehensive dashboard that allows you to manage various privacy settings. You can review and control which apps have permission to access your personal data, such as contacts, location, and photos. Additionally, this is the place where you can deregister any old or unused Apple devices that may still be linked to your Apple ID, thereby enhancing your overall security posture.

Reachability and Siri: Making Large Screens More User-Friendly

If you’re using the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’ll appreciate the device’s ‘Reachability’ feature, especially given the phone’s larger display. A simple swipe down at the bottom edge of the screen collapses the user interface, making it easier to reach icons and buttons located at the top. When it comes to Siri, Apple’s voice-activated assistant, activating it has never been easier. A long-press on the button located on the right edge of the device will summon Siri, ready to assist you with tasks or answer questions. And if you’re in a rush to make a payment, a quick double-press of the same button will instantly bring up Apple Pay, allowing for a seamless and secure transaction.

Action Button: A Versatile Replacement for the Alert Slider

The iPhone 15 series bids farewell to the traditional alert slider and introduces the innovative ‘Action Button’ on the left edge of the device. This button is not just a replacement; it’s an upgrade. You can customize it to perform a variety of functions according to your needs. Whether you want to quickly toggle between silent and ring modes, or you’re looking to instantly launch the camera app, the Action Button can be configured to do just that, offering a level of customization that enhances your user experience.

Smart Widgets: Elevate Your Home Screen Experience

With iOS 17, your home screen can be more dynamic and functional than ever before, thanks to the introduction of interactive widgets. These aren’t your ordinary widgets; they are designed to perform specific actions directly from the home screen, without the need to open the corresponding app. Whether you want to check the weather, set a reminder, or play a favorite playlist, these smart widgets make multitasking not just possible, but incredibly efficient.

Shortcuts and Battery Management: Streamline Your Daily Tasks

The Shortcuts app on iOS 17 is a robust tool that empowers you to create custom actions and workflows, which can then be added to your home screen for quick and easy access. From sending automated text messages to converting currencies, the possibilities are virtually endless. And when it comes to battery life, the video provides indispensable tips to help you manage it more effectively. For instance, you can enable a display setting that shows the battery percentage, giving you a more precise understanding of your battery’s status. Additionally, you can set up automation rules for activating low-power mode under certain conditions, ensuring that you make the most out of every charge.

As we can see from the video there is a great range of tips that can be used to help you get the most out of your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if you have any tips you think would be helpful, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



