Google turns 25 sharing a few interesting statistics

In 1998, Google was launched with the ambition of creating a search engine that would help people make sense of the information they find online. Today, 25 years later, Google has become more than a search engine. It maps the world, brings AI into everyday tools, and helps people gain skills in digital careers, among other things. To celebrate its 25th birthday, Google has shared some interesting numbers about its services and exploits.

One of the most fascinating numbers is a googol, a one with 100 zeroes, which served as the inspiration for Google’s name. In 2022, a Google researcher discovered the 100-trillionth digit of pi, thanks to advances in cloud computing. Emma Haruka Iwao used a computer program run on Google Cloud to process this data as quickly as possible, setting a new record of 157 days.

Interesting Google statistics after 25 years

YouTube Shorts, a service of Google, has an average of 70 billion daily views. Google’s ARDA tool has screened 250,000 patients globally for diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of preventable blindness. This tool was developed in collaboration with Verily to train an AI model that could identify diabetic retinopathy, performing on par with eyecare doctors in screening for the condition.

Google Cloud is the choice of 70% of generative AI unicorns, startups with a value of over $1 billion. Google Lens conducts 12 billion visual searches every month. Over 5,000 Google Doodles have been created, with around 7,000 submissions received from Googlers and users every year.

The Indian Space Research Organization’s main YouTube channel had 8.5 million concurrent viewers for India’s moon landing, making it the most-viewed livestream on YouTube ever. Gmail users have a maximum of 30 seconds to unsend an email, and Google Maps’ Immersive View features over 500 landmarks.

In the past year, Android has protected users from 100 billion suspected spam messages, thanks to AI. Google data centers are 1.5 times more energy efficient than typical data centers. Google has mapped over 10 million miles with the Street View car, enough to circle the world more than 400 times.

A Google Sheet can contain 10 million cells, and Bard, a Google service, knows over 20 coding languages. Google Translate supports 133 languages, thanks to advances in AI and machine learning. Every month, 1.7 billion photos are edited in Google Photos.

Search’s autocomplete feature saves an estimated 200 years of typing per day. The Pixel 7 Pro’s Super Res Zoom can zoom 30 times. Over 500,000 people have completed a Google Career Certificate globally. Google Maps’ eco-friendly routing is estimated to have helped prevent 1.2 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equivalent to taking approximately 250,000 fuel-based cars off the road for a year.

More than 7 million people have enrolled in Fitbit’s irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications since it launched in 2022. This feature assesses your heart rhythm and notifies you if there is anything that might be suggestive of atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat. Finally, 15 Google products each serve more than half a billion people and businesses, with six of those products serving over 2 billion users each.

Google’s 25 years of existence have been marked by significant achievements and contributions to various fields, from technology and healthcare to education and environment. As Google turns 25, these numbers not only reflect its origins but also show how far it has come.

Source : Google



