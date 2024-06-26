Clever Tachyon 210W charger from $79 – “the last charger you will ever need”

Charge all your smart devices at lightning speed, without the clutter of multiple chargers and tangled cables. With the Clever Tachyon 210W Charger, that world is now a reality. This innovative charger is designed to power up to four devices simultaneously, making it the ultimate solution for anyone looking to optimize their workspace and streamline their charging process. Picture yourself effortlessly charging your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and smartwatch all at once, without any compromise on speed or efficiency. The Clever Tachyon 210W Charger is not just a charger; it’s a innovative tool that transforms the way you manage your devices.

Clever Tachyon CR210

Key Takeaways Charge up to four devices simultaneously with high-speed efficiency.

Selective Charging Control System for optimal power distribution.

Real-time output monitoring with a stylish digital display.

Durable and efficient GaN2 construction with a compact, shockproof design.

Three output modes for versatile charging needs.

Neon mood digital display for a modern, sophisticated look.

Early bird pledges are now available for the versatile charger from roughly $79 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the quoted retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

The Clever Tachyon 210W Charger features an impressive high-speed charging capability, delivering a total output of 210W. This means you can charge your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and smartwatch all at once, without compromising on speed or efficiency. The charger features a Selective Charging Control System, allowing you to adjust the output per port to suit the specific needs of each device. This ensures that every gadget gets the optimal amount of power it requires. Imagine the convenience of having a single charger that can cater to all your devices, eliminating the need for multiple chargers and reducing clutter in your workspace.

210W Charger

One of the standout features of this charger is its real-time output monitoring, displayed on a stylish digital screen. This allows you to keep an eye on the charging status of each device, ensuring that everything is running smoothly. The charger is constructed from GaN2 material, making it not only durable but also highly efficient. Its compact and shockproof design means it can withstand the rigors of daily use, while the transparent case with visible components and circuits adds a touch of modern sophistication. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that your charger is built to last and can handle the demands of your busy lifestyle.

The Clever Tachyon 210W Charger also offers three output modes, allowing you to switch between them with a single tap. This simplifies the charging process and ensures that you always have the right amount of power for your devices. The neon mood digital display adds a stylish flair to your workspace, making this charger as visually appealing as it is functional. Imagine the ease of switching between different charging modes with just a tap, ensuring that your devices are always charged efficiently and effectively.

If the Clever Tachyon CR210 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Clever Tachyon CR210 210W charger project evaluate the promotional video below.

In summary, the Clever Tachyon 210W Charger is a catalyst for anyone looking to enhance their charging experience. Its high-speed charging capability, ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously, and advanced features make it a must-have for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. Imagine the convenience, efficiency, and style that this charger brings to your daily life, transforming the way you manage and charge your devices.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the 210W charger, jump over to the official Clever Tachyon CR210 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



