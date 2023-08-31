2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380 unveiled

Volkswagen is launching a special edition version of their GTI in the USA, the 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380 , and the car is celebrating the final production year of the manual Golf GTI.

The GTI 380 conveys our appreciation for the enthusiasts who have continually demonstrated their love for the manual-equipped GTI for over four decades,” said Petar Danilovic, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing & Strategy for Volkswagen of America.

The “380” name comes from the Mk8’s internal model code. It’s a nod to the fourth-generation GTI 337 special edition, sold in 2002, which borrowed the internal model code from the Mk1 GTI.

In the same spirit, the GTI 380 incorporates design and performance-enhancing elements valued by VW enthusiasts and pairs them with an exclusive color to bring a truly special equipment set to every manual-transmission trim for 2024—S, SE and Autobahn. Enthusiasts will appreciate standard DCC® adaptive damping system and multi-spoke gloss black 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels—from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition—shod with summer performance tires. A gloss black painted roof pairs with gloss black mirror caps, and stands out against the classic red exterior detailing of GTI. Colors for the 2024 Golf GTI include Deep Black Pearl, Atlantic Blue Metallic, Kings Red Metallic, Reflex Silver Metallic, Moonstone Gray, and Opal White Pearl, along with Graphite Gray Metallic, which is exclusive to the GTI 380.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380 over at Volkswagen at the link below, pricing for the car starts at $32,485 and there are a number of models in the range.

Source VW



