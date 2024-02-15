2024 Nissan Juke comes in a manual

Nissan has unveiled their 2024 Nissan Juke and the good news is that the car is available with the choice of a manual transmission, and Nissan has also brought back their “Iconic” yellow paint option which can be seen in the photos.

For its mid-lifecycle refresh, Nissan’s designers and engineers have made significant changes to the Juke’s interior, including a redesigned centre console and instrument panel, to elevate the ambience of life-on-board. The interior also benefits from new materials, trim and upgraded fit and finish. And the car’s connectivity has been updated with a larger touchscreen and additional features.

The mid-life upgrade also sees the introduction of an additional grade called N-Sport, which emphasises the Juke’s dynamic qualities both on exterior and interior details.

Nissan is also reintroducing a yellow exterior colour option on its Juke urban crossover, following its popularity on the first-generation Juke. A slightly paler shade than the original, the new yellow delivers a modern and impactful look.

When specified in the new N-Sport trim, the visual impact is heightened by the contrast of the yellow with the black roof, wheels, door mirrors, wheel arch inserts, grille and A- and B-pillars. The overall effect elevates the Juke’s natural visual impact, with an added splash of swagger and attitude.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Nissan Juke over at the Nissan website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, although it is expected to be in line with the current models.

Source Nissan, Top Gear



