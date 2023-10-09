2024 Jeep Wrangler launched iun the UK

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler launched in Europe last month and now the car is launching in the UK it will be available in a choice of Sahara and Rubicon trim options.

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler starts at £60,785 on the road for the Sahara model and £62,785 for the Rubicon model and the first deliveries will start in the first half of 2024.

The 2024 Wrangler’s iconic seven-slot grille wears an updated look with black textured slots, neutral grey metallic bezels, and body-colour surround (platinum silver slots and bezels on Sahara). A new trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield replaces the previous steel mast antenna, streamlining Wrangler’s appearance and eliminating brush or tree limb snags on the trail. Four new wheel designs also freshen the Wrangler’s exterior, along with a new Anvil paint colour option.

Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety, with a new refined interior featuring 12-way power front seats, the latest 12.3” Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system and side curtain airbags in the first and second rows, all equipped as standard.

Jeep is taking the Wrangler capability game to new heights with its first full-float Dana rear axle on Rubicon models. The axle design means the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the axle tube rather than the axle shaft itself. The result is an axle shaft that is only subjected to torsional loads, with its sole function being to transmit power to the wheel hub, making the axle stronger and more robust.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler models over at Jeep at the link below.

Source Jeep



