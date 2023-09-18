2024 Jeep Wrangler launched in Europe

Jeep has announced the launch of its new 2024 Jeep Wrangler in Europe, the car gets a range of upgrades over the previous model, this include a new seven-slot grille, plus a wide range of safety features including curtain airbags and more..

The new 2024 Jeep ® Wrangler, the most off-road capable and recognized SUV in the world, is arriving to Europe with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrain, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

The latest evolution of the iconic SUV adds greater capability, new technology and advanced safety features, while staying true to the Wrangler formula and delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.

For the new model, the Jeep brand is taking the Wrangler capability game to new heights with its first full-float Dana rear axle. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety, with a new interior featuring standard 12-way power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV over at Jeep at the link below, it ewill be available in a rnage of models including the Rubicon and Sahara

Source Jeep



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals