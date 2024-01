2024 Audi Q7 SUV unveiled, starts at £66,605 OTR

Audi has unveiled its latest SUV, the 2024 Audi Q7 and pricing for this new car starts at £66,605 on the road, and there are a number of different models available, these include S line, Black Edition, and Vorsprung.

There will be a range of engine options including 45 TDI, 50 TDI diesel engines, and 55 TFSI and |SQ7 petrol engines, the new Audi SQ7 will only be available with a choice of Black Edition or Vorsprung trim options.

The Q7, the largest and most versatile SUV in the brand’s line-up, now features Audi’s modern design language with a more minimalist form and clean surfaces. The overhangs and wheelbase demonstrate powerful and self-confident proportions that are further emphasised by distinctive exterior colours and wheels. The unmistakably upright Audi Singleframe with an octagon design now features vertical inlays in an L shape. This makes it clear at first glance that the vehicle is a flagship Audi and differentiates it from the A models. In addition, the grille’s contours and the repositioned headlights make for a completely new front-end design that clearly emphasises the Q7’s purposeful new appearance, while reduced decorative elements give a cleaner and more purist look.

The new 2024 Audi Q7 starts at £66,605 for the 45 TDI, £69,645 for the 5 TDI, and £69,000 for the 55 TFSI, the SQ7 starts at £92,420, the top SQ7 Vorsprung edition costs £111,370.

Source Audi



