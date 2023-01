2023 Jaguar I-PACE unveiled

Jaguar has unveiled its new 2023 Jaguar I-PACE and the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model.

The new Jaguar I-PACE comes with a range of up to 292 miles on a full charge and the car comes with 400PS and 696 Nm of torque. This gives the car a 0 to 60 time of just 4,5 seconds.

The I-PACE’s cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches are instantly recognisable and set it apart from other all-electric SUVs. This award-winning design has now evolved, with subtle, carefully considered enhancements which deliver even greater presence.

The front “shield” grille now has a smooth form, in striking Atlas Grey. Replacing the previous gloss black lozenge pattern, this gives a simpler, cleaner finish to the front of the vehicle while strengthening its inherently electric DNA. Atlas Grey is also applied to the vertical blades at the outside of the front apertures. A further detail change is the new black and silver Jaguar badge in the grille.

The front bumper finishers, lower door finishers and rear diffuser are now body-colour instead of Gloss Black. This treatment serves to simplify and refine the design while taking away visual mass.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Jaguar I-PACE over at the Jaguar website at the link below.

