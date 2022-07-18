2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specs leaked

It looks like we have some information on a new tablet from Samsung, the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 as some specs of the device have been leaked.

The 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will apparently come with a 10.4-inch LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2,000 x 1200 pixels. The display will come with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The new Galaxy Tab A7 tablet will apparently be powered by a Unisoc T619 mobile processor and it will also come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage then the device will come with a microSD card slot for expansion. The tablet will apparently come with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.1 instead of the latest Android 12,

Other specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet will include a 7040 mAh battery and front and rear-facing cameras. On the front of the handset there will be a 5-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be an 8-megapixel camera.

As yet there are no details on when the latest Galaxy Tab tablet will launch, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals