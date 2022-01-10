2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus specs leaked

The last Moto G Stylus launched back in June of last year and now it looks we have some details on the 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus.

Some specifications have been leaked on the new 2022 Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone and the handset will be getting a number of upgrades over the current model.

The new devices will come with a 6.78 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels it will also come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G Stylus will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM. There will apparently be one storage option, 128GB and it will also come with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The new 2022 Moto G Stylus will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and it will come with 10W charging, it will feature a stylus like the previous model.

It will apparently launch with Android 11 and not Android 12, we presume it will get updated at a later date to the latest version. As yet there are no details on when this updated Moto G Stylus will launch, it is expected to go on sale in Europe and the USA, as soon as we et more details we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

