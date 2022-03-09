2022 Jeep Cherokee details revealed

Jeep is sharing details on the 2022 Cherokee SUV. New for 2022 is a Cherokee X trim that gives the SUV rugged off-road styling cues with a unique front fascia and new graphics. The vehicle has cloth/vinyl seats with special inserts, a one-inch suspension lift, and comes with a standard 3.2-liter engine.

The Cherokee X will be a late availability model only offered with four-wheel drive. After the destination charges are added, that model will cost $35,590. The Cherokee Latitude LUX gains new features for 2022, including a standard power liftgate, seven-inch TFT display, dual-zone automatic temperature control, automatic dimming rearview mirror, security alarm, universal garage door opener, and a 115-volt power outlet.

For 2022 the Uconnect 4C audio system offering an 8.4-inch display and satellite radio is standard on all Cherokee trims. Cherokee offers two available four-wheel-drive systems utilizing Jeep Selec-Terrain traction control systems. The V6 models have a towing capacity of 4500 pounds. The available 3.2-liter V-6 promises 29 MPG on the highway while delivering 271 horsepower and 239 pound-foot of torque.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals