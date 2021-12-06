2022 iMac Pro and four other Macs coming next year

We have been hearing rumors for a while about the new Apple 2022 iMac Pro and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device is coming next year with some other Macs.

Apple is planning on launching a total of five new Macs in 2022, this will include the new iMac Pro, the new Mac Pro, and others. All of these new Macs will come with Apple’s latest Silicon processors.

We previously heard that the new iMac Pro will feature a larger display, the exact size is not known as yet, it could be somewhere between 27 and 32 inches. The display will come with black bezels and not the white bezels like on the 24-inch model and the bezels will be much slimmer than the current 27 inch iMac.

We are expecting Apple to offer the device with multiple processor options like the new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple Silicon processors, these recently launched in Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptops. We are also expecting various RAM and storage options for the new iMac.

The 2022 iMac Pro is also rumored to feature various ports including USC-C, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Apple is expected to retail their new iMac Pro for about $2,000 for the entry-level model, we can expect the top model to cost considerably more.

