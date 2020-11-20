2021 Stage II Yenko Camaro has a manual transmission

Specialty Vehicle Engineering has announced the 2021 Stage II Yenko Camaro. The vehicle is highly modified and makes 1050 horsepower. SVE will build only 50 of these cars, and each of them will have a manual transmission.

The car uses a custom-built supercharged 416 cubic inch engine based on the production 6.2-liter LT-1 V8 used in the stock Camaro. The limited-edition car will be available exclusively through GM dealers in the US and Canada. The torque number is almost as impressive as the 1050 horsepower. SVE rates the car at 900 pound-foot of torque.

The engine features a blue printed aluminum block, computer-balanced race-quality rotating assembly, and high flow cylinder heads. The engine is strengthened using ARP head and main studs and a custom supercharger with a 10-rib dedicated belt drive system. Vehicles are also fitted with an upgraded fuel system and injectors, a larger throttle body, and stainless steel headers. Buyers can choose one of nine colors. Pricing is a mystery, but it will be expensive.

