Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



2021 Roush Super Duty ups the performance and style

By

Roush has announced it has begun production of the 2021 Roush Super Duty pickup. The truck takes the already attractive and high-performance Ford Super Duty pickup and tweaks the suspension and styling. The truck features a Fox Racing 2.0 high-performance coil-over suspension system.

Roush also fits the truck with a DPF-back dual-tip exhaust system, custom 20-inch black wheels, and 35-inch General Grabber A/TX tires. The modifications deliver improved handling characteristics on and off the road. Buyers can choose one of seven colors for the Roush Super Duty pickup. All versions include a custom Roush grille with new light bars and a custom front bumper cover.

A subtle graphics package highlights the changes to the car, and there are several options available. A completely custom leather interior is available, as well as an off-road utility kit and console vault to protect valuables. Pricing starts at $14,900 above the base Super Duty price and includes a limited three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.