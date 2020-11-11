2021 Mercedes AMG GT 63 S is the fastest luxury class vehicle on the Nürburgring Nordschleife

The new 2021 Mercedes AMG GT 63 S is apparently the fastest luxury class vehicle on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The car 2021 Mercedes AMG GT 63 S comes with a 4.0 litre V8 Biturbo and it comes with 630 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.

The 630 hp Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S set out to achieve a new record in its completely standard form, and it’s outfitted particularly well for this: Its equipment includes highlights such as the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive, active rear-axle steering, an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential and the AMG DYNAMICS agility program. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires fitted during the record-breaking drive, which customers can also order as an option, provided the final bit of grip for optimized traction and powerful acceleration out of the total of 73 curves in the “Green Hell”. The AMG Aerodynamics Package, which is optionally available and mounted on the record-breaking vehicle, also increases stability at higher speeds and reduces the cd value.

“Even though I’ve been accompanying our GT 63 through its development for several years now, it’s always impressive to see the wide spread we have been able to achieve with this exclusive vehicle. This is especially true after the recent slight revision. On the one hand, the four-door coupe is comfortable and equipped with many intelligent safety features for everyday driving, and on the other hand it offers this extremely high level of driving dynamics and precision, which we have now been able to demonstrate once again on the demanding Nordschleife,” said Demian Schaffert.

You can find out more details about the 2021 Mercedes AMG GT 63 S over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

