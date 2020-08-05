2021 Mazda3 pricing announced, starts at $20,500

Mazda has announced the official pricing for the 2021 Mazda3 and the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo. The standard Mazda3 will start at $20,500, and the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo will start at $29,900. Buyers can option the cars with the available Aero Kit for aerodynamic styling.

The 2.5 Turbo is equipped with an engine capable of delivering 250 hp and 320 pound-feet of torque on premium fuel. When filled with regular fuel, the engine produces 227 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle comes with standard i-Active all-wheel drive.

A Turbo hatchback with Premium Plus package is available and adds a more aggressive driving feel. Premium Plus package includes a standard front air dam and rear roof spoiler with the upgraded Aero Kit, including a rear diffuser and side sill extensions. The vehicle is available with 18-inch gloss black BBS wheels. The Mazda3 2.5 is available in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive. The aero kit adds $1900 without the premium plus package.

