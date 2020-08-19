2021 Mazda CX-9 starts at $33,960

Mazda has gone official with pricing and details on the 2021 Mazda CX-9 3-row midsize crossover. The vehicle has been significantly updated for 2021 with new exterior designs and new seat patterning. Mazda is also offering a Carbon Edition model with bolder styling. All versions are powered by the Mazda Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine producing 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on premium fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on regular fuel.

All versions of the car use the same six-speed automatic transmission. All trim levels are available with Mazda i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist with the all-wheel drive standard on the CX-9 Signature. The Sport version gets a new 10.25-inch center display supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicles also have a Wi-Fi hotspot and advanced safety features as standard. The entry-level version is the Sport starting at $33,960 with the all-wheel-drive version starting at $35,860. The Touring version starts at $35,750, with the AWD version at $37,650. Adding the premium package tacks on $2060. The Carbon edition starts at $41,080, while the Grand Touring starts at $41,940. The high-end Signature version is $46,605.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals