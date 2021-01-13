2021 LG UltraGear gaming monitors announced at CES

LG has announced anew range of monitors at this years CES, this includes some new LG UltraGear gaming monitors and more,

There are a number of models in the LG UltraGear gaming monitor range including a 27 inch 4K model and more.

The 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GP950) facilitates fast, fluid gameplay with a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 160Hz. It also supports HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for fluid images and enables users to enjoy exhilarating 4K gaming at up to 120Hz on both PCs and the latest generation of consoles. Adding to the premier gaming performance of 27GP950 is LG’s hardware calibration, which allows the monitor’s Nano IPS display to reproduce colors that are both exceptionally accurate and incredibly vibrant.

The LG 32GP850 monitor is a worthy successor to last year’s acclaimed model 27GL850. The 31.5-inch Quad High Definition (QHD) Nano IPS monitor delivers next-level gaming with an ultra-high speed 165Hz refresh rate liquid crystal panel, overclockable to 180Hz. NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, this UltraGear takes gamers deeper into their favorite titles, producing rich, vivid images without the worry of tearing or stuttering.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 LG monitors over at LG’s website at the link below.

Source LG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals