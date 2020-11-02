2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys it’s available now

For a long time, Jeep has offered a version of the Wrangler called the Willys that brings different style and features to the model. For 2021, Jeep has announced the Willys trim will be available on the Gladiator. The Gladiator Willys features a limited-slippery differential, rock rails, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, and black accents.

Gladiator Willys is available on the Sport and Sport S model. Buyers who want one can get it at dealerships now. This marks the first year that the Willys packages have been available on the Gladiator. The tires that are part of the package are BFGoodrich KM2 mud-terrain tires.

The tires work well with the Command-Trac part-time 4 x 4 system and two-speed transfer case to improve the off-road capability. The package also includes a hood decal, 4WD tailgate decal, unique black 17-inch wheels, and gloss black sport grille. All-weather slush mats are also standard. Sport S Gladiator Willys models also include the standard Technology Group and Convenience Group. Gladiator Willys starts at $35,265 plus a $1495 destination charge.

