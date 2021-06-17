2021 Hyundai i20 N goes on sale in the UK for £24,995

The new 2021 Hyundai i20 N has gone on sale in the UK and the car starts at £24,995 on the road. The car is powered by a 1.6 litre T-GDi engine that produces 204 PS (201 horsepower) and 275 Nm of torque.

The car comes with a N Corner Carving Differential, launch control and rev-matching gear downshift technology and it features the Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance system and more.

Plus it has the N Grin Control System with a total of five different driving modes It also comes with a 5 year unlimited mileage warranty.

The all new i20 N builds on the strengths of Hyundai’s renowned, performance focussed N brand and the success of the recently launched all new i20. Hyundai’s latest sporting icon also takes inspiration and engineering values from the multiple-rally-winning i20 Coupe WRC car. It’s equally at home delivering its unique brand of exhilarating performance both on the road and racetrack.

The i20 N blends prodigious power, pin-sharp handling and an immersive driving experience with motorsport-inspired styling, cutting edge connect and infotainment technology and advanced safety features into a practical, five-door hatchback format perfect for every day driving.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 Hyundai i20 N over at Hyundai at the link below, the car is now available to order in the UK.

Source Hyundai

