2021 GMC Yukon AT4 debuts with nice features

By

GMC has pulled the wraps off the new 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL models. The range includes base, Denali, and a first-ever AT4 off-road trim for the Yukon. GMC says that the AT4 is meant to provide a premium off-road inspired design with different front and rear fascias than other models.

AT4 can be fitted with an activate four-corner air Ride Adaptive Suspentont that can rase the truck 2-inches when 4Lo mode is engaged. The truck has a nearly 32-degree approach angle for added off-road capability. Other features include Goodyear all-terrain tires, two-speed transfer case, traction select system, hill descent control, and skid plates.

The truck has jet black with Brandy trim leather interior. Buyers also get heated and ventilated seats and a heated steering wheel. The Yukon AT4 will go on sale this summer, with pricing announced closer to launch.

Filed Under: Auto News

