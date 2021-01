2021 Ford Raptor spied testing with telltale V-8 sound

Many Ford Raptor fans weren’t happy when Ford pulled the V-8 out of the truck and replaced it with a high-output EcoBoost V6. The V6 engine certainly produced power and torque, but it lacked the V-8 sound many truck buyers want. Ford has also been under increasing pressure from other manufacturers rolling out their sporty off-road trucks, particularly the RAM TRX with its Hellcat V-8.

Rumors have swirled for a while that Ford would put the V-8 back under the hood of the Raptor. One was recently spied in testing, lending more weight to this rumor. According to the rumor source, a 2021 Raptor was caught on video testing clad in camouflage with the telltale sounds of a V-8 engine rumbling under the hood.

The expectation is that the engine under the hood will be the 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the all-new Mustang GT500. That would mean over 700 horsepower, a massive upgrade to the 450 horsepower in the Raptor’s current version. Rumors suggest the V-8 would make between 725 and 750 horsepower in the Raptor, but power numbers are unknown.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more