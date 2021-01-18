2021 Apple Silicon powered MacBook Pro may ditch the Touch Bar

Apple announced their first Silicon powered Macs at the end of last year, there are a number of new models on the way this year including a couple more MacBook Pro notebooks.

The 13 inch MacBook Pro launched last year with the apple M1 processor, there is also apparently a 14 inch and a 16 inch model on the way.

The 13 inch MacBook Pro does not come with the Touch Bar like the larger models, according to a recent report, the new 14 inch and 16 inch models may also ditch the Touch Bar.

The new 14 inch model will replace the current 13.3 inch model and the 16 inch model will replace the current 16 inch MacBook Pro. There will also be a range of design changes on these new models over the current range.

They will apparently come with more ports, although there are no details on what these additional ports will be. Apple are also rumored to bring MagSafe back to this years model, this is something that will make many MacBook fans, myself included happy.

We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for their new range of Macs this year, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

