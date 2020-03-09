2020 Jeep Gladiator order guide leaks

The entire order guide for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator truck has leaked. For 2020 the base will continue to be the Sport 4×4 with an MSRP of $33,545. The price goes up by $2,000 for those wanting an automatic. The most likely options packages to be ordered include the 24S and 23S, depending on transmission, that adds leather-wrapped steering wheel, silver wheels, automatic headlamps, heater mirrors, power windows, remote entry, and more for $3,200. Lots of other options are offered.

A nicely optioned Gladiator Overland will tick in at $45,720. The Gladiator Rubicon will cost $45,875 with an automatic. A new model for 2020 is the Gladiator Mojave, which is the first Gladiator to have the Desert Rated badge. It sells for $45,875 in automatic form.

The only engine option in any of these trucks is the 3.6L V6 engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic. As always, there are lots of options that can run the price up significantly.

