Beyond the Keynote: 20 New iOS 26 Features You Need to See



Apple’s iOS 26 introduces a comprehensive suite of updates aimed at enhancing usability, personalization, and efficiency. Whether you’re multitasking, customizing your device, or exploring new tools, this release is packed with features designed to make your experience more seamless and intuitive. Below is a detailed exploration of the most impactful updates, showcasing how iOS 26 redefines the way you interact with your device in a new video from iReviews.

Streamlined Multitasking and Enhanced Personalization

iOS 26 improves multitasking with improved split-screen functionality and seamless app switching, allowing you to navigate between tasks more efficiently. The enhanced split-screen mode ensures smoother transitions and better organization, saving you time and effort during busy workflows.

Personalization options have also been significantly expanded. You now have greater control over your device’s appearance and functionality, from custom ringtones to background sounds that can be tailored to your preferences. These updates empower you to fine-tune your device, making sure it reflects your unique style and needs.

Upgraded Screenshot Tools and Safari Features

The screenshot experience has been refined to make capturing and editing images more intuitive. You can now take clean screenshots without UI elements cluttering the view, and the reintroduced “loop” tool allows for precise annotations, making it easier to highlight important details.

Safari also receives a host of updates to improve browsing efficiency and organization:

Tab muting gives you better control over audio distractions, making sure a quieter browsing experience.

gives you better control over audio distractions, making sure a quieter browsing experience. HDR image support enhances visuals, delivering richer and more vibrant images.

enhances visuals, delivering richer and more vibrant images. Customizable tab layouts allow for improved organization, letting you arrange tabs in a way that suits your workflow.

Additionally, websites added to your home screen now function as full-fledged web apps, providing a desktop-like experience directly on your mobile device. This feature bridges the gap between mobile and desktop browsing, offering greater versatility.

Emoji Descriptions and Smarter Battery Management

The emoji keyboard now includes descriptions, making it easier to find and use the right emoji. This enhancement not only improves accessibility but also adds clarity to your communication, making sure you select the most appropriate emoji for any context.

On the battery front, iOS 26 introduces a new icon that indicates when charging is optimized at 80%. This feature is designed to help maintain long-term battery health by reducing unnecessary wear on your device’s battery, all while making sure you have enough power for daily use.

Improved Communication and Productivity Tools

Several updates in iOS 26 are aimed at streamlining communication and boosting productivity. These features are designed to make everyday tasks faster and more efficient:

Dual SIM users can now assign specific lines for calls, simplifying the management of personal and professional contacts.

can now assign specific lines for calls, simplifying the management of personal and professional contacts. The Notes app supports undo and redo actions via a long press, making it easier to correct mistakes and refine your notes.

supports undo and redo actions via a long press, making it easier to correct mistakes and refine your notes. Two-factor authentication codes from third-party apps like Gmail can autofill, speeding up secure logins and reducing manual input.

These enhancements ensure that communication and task management are more intuitive, helping you stay organized and productive.

Custom Ringtones and Expanded Audio Options

Creating custom ringtones is now more straightforward than ever. With iOS 26, you can use MP3 or M4A files under 30 seconds as ringtones without requiring additional software. This streamlined process makes it easier to personalize your device’s sound profile.

Additionally, background sounds have been expanded, offering a wider selection and improved controls. Whether you’re looking to focus, relax, or create an immersive listening experience, these updates provide greater flexibility and customization.

Mail, Files, and Offline Maps Enhancements

Core apps in iOS 26 receive meaningful updates that enhance functionality and accessibility:

The Mail app now includes status updates for sending and receiving mail, along with a relocated “undo send” button for easier access, reducing the risk of errors.

now includes status updates for sending and receiving mail, along with a relocated for easier access, reducing the risk of errors. The Files app introduces an “open with” menu , allowing you to select specific apps for opening file types, streamlining your workflow and improving efficiency.

introduces an , allowing you to select specific apps for opening file types, streamlining your workflow and improving efficiency. Offline maps now support search functionality, making sure you can navigate and find locations even without an internet connection.

These updates are designed to simplify your interactions with essential apps, making them more user-friendly and reliable.

Wallet, Photos, and Music Improvements

The Wallet app now features a search function, making it easier to locate specific items such as tickets, passes, or payment cards. This addition enhances the app’s usability, especially for users with extensive digital wallets.

In the Photos app, you can toggle between “show all” and “show highlights” in albums, giving you greater control over how your photos are displayed. The redesigned sharing interface places photos at the top, making sure quicker access when sharing memories with friends and family.

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the lock screen’s support for full-screen album art, which now includes compatibility with third-party apps like Spotify. This feature not only enhances the visual appeal of your music experience but also provides a more immersive interface.

Dynamic Island: More Than Just a Notification Hub

Dynamic Island becomes even more versatile in iOS 26, with the integration of back-tap banners. This feature allows you to quickly access notifications and tasks, making interactions with your device faster and more efficient. By expanding its functionality, Dynamic Island continues to evolve as a central hub for managing notifications and multitasking.

Redefining Your iOS Experience

iOS 26 delivers a robust set of features that enhance how you interact with your device. From streamlined multitasking and expanded personalization options to upgraded tools in Safari, Mail, and Photos, this update focuses on making your iPhone or iPad more adaptable and efficient. Whether you’re managing tabs, customizing your ringtone, or navigating offline maps, iOS 26 ensures a smoother, more intuitive user experience tailored to your needs.

