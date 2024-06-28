20 Cool New Features in iOS 18 Beta 2

Apple’s iOS 18 Beta 2 release is packed with an impressive array of new features, improvements, and bug fixes that are set to enhance the user experience across various aspects of the operating system. From seamless device integration to enhanced customization options and improved app functionality, this update promises to deliver a more polished and efficient iOS experience. The video below from iReviews gives us a look at some of the new features coming to the iPhone with the new iOS 18 software.

Seamless Device Integration

One of the most notable additions in iOS 18 Beta 2 is the introduction of iPhone mirroring to Mac devices using AirPlay and Continuity settings. This feature allows users to effortlessly mirror their iPhone’s display on their Mac, streamlining workflow and enhancing productivity. When mirroring is active, a convenient notification popup appears on the iPhone, ensuring users are always aware of the connection status.

Control Center and Home Screen Enhancements

The Control Center has undergone several improvements, including:

A press and hold requirement for the power button , accompanied by haptic feedback for a more tactile experience.

, accompanied by haptic feedback for a more tactile experience. A revamped “Recognize Music” menu with history and recognition options, simplifying the process of identifying songs.

A new animation for the flashlight, providing a visual cue when activated.

The ability to customize widget and button placement, allowing users to personalize their interface according to their preferences.

The Home Screen also receives updates, such as:

An updated App Store icon optimized for dark mode, ensuring a consistent visual experience.

Improved dark mode tints for stock icons, enhancing visibility and aesthetics.

A new Wallet app widget that displays connected cards, providing quick access to financial tools.

App-Specific Improvements

Several apps have received notable enhancements in iOS 18 Beta 2:

Photos App: A new “Recovered” album in the utility section helps users manage and recover lost photos, ensuring precious memories are never lost.

Maps App: The addition of instructions for creating custom routes empowers users to plan their trips more effectively and efficiently.

Music App: A new popup for starting artist stations makes it easier for users to discover and enjoy music tailored to their preferences.

Messaging: Enhanced messaging features, now available in settings under text messaging, improve communication capabilities and user experience.

Siri and Background Sounds

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, introduces a new phrase when selecting a voice, adding a touch of variety to user interactions. Additionally, iOS 18 Beta 2 brings new background sounds, including Night and Fire, providing users with ambient audio options to help them relax or focus.

Bug Fixes and Future Updates

While iOS 18 Beta 2 addresses several bugs, such as notification issues affecting sound and display, some problems persist. For example, the blank icons issue requires users to open the affected app or reboot their device to resolve the problem.

Looking ahead, iOS 18 Beta 3 is expected to arrive around July 8th or 9th, with the public beta likely to follow in mid-July. This timeline allows users to anticipate and prepare for upcoming changes and improvements.

By exploring and understanding the wealth of updates and enhancements in iOS 18 Beta 2, users can fully leverage the operating system’s potential to streamline their daily tasks, enhance productivity, and enjoy a more seamless, personalized mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals