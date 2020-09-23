1Password Virtual Cards launch for safer online payments when using credit card

Today password manager 1Password has announced a new partnership with Privacy.com enabling them to create 1Password Virtual Cards, which can be used in conjunction with your credit card to provide a safer and more secure way to purchase from online stores.

The system allows you to create virtual cards connected to your credit card protecting you in case of security breach and your details are exposed. You can create as many virtual cards as you need and control where and how they’re used. ” 1Password now lets you create virtual cards in your browser to make online payments more safely.”

“We’re so pleased to add these features to 1Password – we’re pretty sure it’s new territory for password managers across the board. This partnership means we can now do for your money what we’ve always done for your passwords. Namely: create unique information for every service you use to keep your most important data as safe as can be.”

– Create new Privacy.com virtual cards right from your browser. When you’re asked to enter a card number, 1Password will show you an option to create a virtual card instead. You can give it any name you choose.

– Set spending limits. When you create a new Privacy card with 1Password, you can set a spending limit there and then. You can choose a one-off payment, monthly or annual limits, or a total amount.

– Save card details in 1Password. If you like, you can save your new virtual card in 1Password so it’s always to hand if you need to quickly grab the CVV number. When it’s time to enter payment details again, we’ll show any cards associated with the site you’re on. That way, you won’t create cards you don’t need.

Source : 1Password

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals