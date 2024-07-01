15 Awesome iPhone Shortcuts You Need To Try

Enhancing productivity and automating daily tasks using iPhone shortcuts has become increasingly popular among users. With the latest advancements in iOS, creating and implementing these shortcuts is now more accessible than ever. The video below from Stephen Robles presents 15 innovative iPhone shortcuts designed to streamline your daily routines, saving you time and effort. These shortcuts cover a wide range of tasks, including automation for NFC tags, creating alarms, sending text messages, organizing photos, and much more. Each shortcut is explained in detail, providing practical examples and step-by-step instructions to help you get started.

One of the most useful shortcuts is the Photo Grid Creation. This shortcut allows you to combine multiple photos into a grid effortlessly, giving you the option to choose between horizontal or vertical arrangements. Once created, you can save the final grid directly to your camera roll, making it perfect for creating collages or sharing multiple images in a single frame. This shortcut is particularly handy for those who frequently share photos on social media or want to keep their memories organized.

Another exciting shortcut is the NFC Tag Automations. By scanning NFC tags, you can trigger various actions, such as controlling smart home scenes, adding items to reminders, or playing music. Simply place NFC tags in strategic locations, and with a simple tap of your phone, you can automate various tasks. This shortcut is perfect for those who want to streamline their daily routines and make their lives more efficient.

Battery life is a crucial aspect of smartphone usage, and the Battery Notifications shortcut helps you optimize your device’s battery performance. By using third-party apps, you can set up notifications to alert you when your phone is fully charged. Additionally, you can extend this functionality to other devices like iPads, ensuring you never overcharge your devices and prolong their battery life.

The Location-Based Low Power Mode shortcut is another excellent way to save battery life. This shortcut uses your current location to determine if you are home and enables low power mode at a specific time. By doing so, you can save battery life when you don’t need full performance, making your device last longer throughout the day.

For podcast enthusiasts, the Downloading MP3s from RSS Feeds shortcut is a catalyst. This shortcut allows you to save podcast episodes directly to a specified folder, making it easy to organize and access your favorite podcasts offline. You can customize the folder location for saved files, ensuring a clutter-free and organized podcast library.

Email Screenshot Automation : Take and save screenshots of emails to a specific folder, with the option to rename files with the current date.

: Take and save screenshots of emails to a specific folder, with the option to rename files with the current date. Automated Client Messaging : Send automated text messages to clients using shared phone numbers, with customizable message content.

: Send automated text messages to clients using shared phone numbers, with customizable message content. VPN Status Check and Toggle : Check if your VPN is active and toggle its status, using Toolbox Pro for detailed VPN actions.

: Check if your VPN is active and toggle its status, using Toolbox Pro for detailed VPN actions. Calendar-Based Reminders and Alarms : Create reminders and alarms based on calendar events, such as setting up flags for business events.

: Create reminders and alarms based on calendar events, such as setting up flags for business events. Dog Photo Organization: Automatically add photos of dogs to a shared album using object recognition.

Other notable shortcuts include Text Message Reading, which reads incoming text messages aloud during specific times, and Screen Content to Reminders, which adds the current screen content to a reminder, primarily working in Safari for URLs. The Shift-Based Alarm Creation shortcut creates alarms for work shifts based on calendar events and automatically deletes alarms if no shift is scheduled.

In addition to the pre-designed shortcuts, this article also highlights User-Requested Shortcuts, showcasing the creativity and innovation of the iPhone user community. By encouraging user submissions for future videos, a community of shared knowledge and innovation is fostered, allowing users to learn from each other and discover new ways to optimize their iPhone experience.

Looking ahead, the article anticipates new actions in iOS 18, which will likely expand automation capabilities and make your iPhone even more powerful and versatile. As Apple continues to invest in the development of shortcuts and automation features, users can expect even more exciting possibilities in the future.

In conclusion, this comprehensive guide provides a wealth of practical solutions for everyday tasks, leveraging the power of iPhone shortcuts to streamline and automate various activities. By integrating these shortcuts into your daily routine, you can significantly enhance your productivity and simplify your life. Whether you’re a busy professional, a social media enthusiast, or simply someone looking to make the most of their iPhone, these 15 awesome shortcuts are definitely worth trying out.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



