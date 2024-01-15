14K Resolution 3D printer unveiled : Nova 3D Whale Ultra

When it comes to the world of 3D printing, the Nova 3D Whale Ultra 14K printer has been making waves with its promise of a large build area and the potential for high-resolution output. For those in the market for a new 3D printer, it’s worth taking a closer look at what this machine has to offer and whether it truly meets the needs of a demanding printing environment.

The Nova 3D Whale Ultra 14K boasts a build volume that measures 223 x 126 x 250 mm, which is quite spacious for those tackling big and intricate projects. The standout feature of this printer is its advertised 14K resolution, which suggests it can produce prints with extremely fine detail. However, some experts in the field, like Ross from Fire Hammer Videos, have raised concerns about whether this printer actually delivers a noticeable improvement over 8K printers, questioning the authenticity of the 14K resolution claim.

Navigating the manufacturer’s website to find information about the various models can be a bit of a challenge due to its confusing layout. Once you do find the right model, you’ll see that the printer comes with a built-in heater. This heater is meant to improve print quality by maintaining a consistent temperature. But there’s some doubt about how well it works, as it doesn’t always operate as expected, which could affect the outcome of your prints.

The design of the printer is straightforward and functional. It features a sturdy ball screw to move the print bed smoothly, and the resin vat is large, capable of holding more than a liter of resin. It even has a handy resin refill feature. These are positive points for those who value efficiency and reliability in their printing processes.

On the downside, the user interface (UI) could be a stumbling block for many. It’s been described as not very user-friendly and suffers from poor translation, which can lead to frustration and wasted time. The touch screen is also not capacitive, meaning it may not always register your touches, potentially disrupting your workflow.

After a print job is completed, the printer automatically deletes the file and asks you to clear the vat. This might be inconvenient for users who need to do multiple prints of the same file. Having to reload the file and clear the vat after each print could be seen as a step back in terms of user convenience.

Specifications :

Product Size：341*312*580mm

Package Size：435*400*690mm

Package Weight：20kg

Printing Volume：223*126*250mm

LCD Resolution:13312*5120px

Technology：LCD MSLA

XY Resolution: 16.8*24.8μm

Z-axis：Ball screw and double 15CA linear guide

Resin Heating System：Yes

Auto-feeding System：Yes

Light Source：5th Generathion COB light sourc

Light Intensity:4500uW/cm2

Printing speed: ≤70mm/h,

File Transfer：USB drive, WiFi，RJ45 cable

Software System:windows7(64 bit）and above

Slicing Software: Chitubox; Novamaker,Voxel dance Tango

UI Operation：4.3inch IPS Touch screen

File Format：.stl, .obj

Layer Height：0.02-0.16mm

Voltage：110/220V(Depends on the voltage in your area)

It appears that after taking everything into account, the Nova 3D Whale Ultra 14K printer is a mixed bag. It has a generous build area and a resin refill system, as well as a solid mechanism for moving the print bed. But it’s let down by its user interface, the performance of the built-in heater, and questions surrounding the true resolution it can achieve.

The design and features of the printer could use some improvement. As it stands, the Whale Ultra 14K has potential, but whether it can live up to that potential in actual use is another matter. Those considering this printer should weigh its pros and cons carefully before deciding to invest.



